Janet Kerr Sells 750 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) Director Janet Kerr sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.58, for a total transaction of $131,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,126 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,983.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AppFolio Trading Down 0.7 %

AppFolio stock opened at $173.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.08. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.02 and a 52 week high of $195.90.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $147.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.76 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. Research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $117.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppFolio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AppFolio

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 623.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 497,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,391,000 after purchasing an additional 428,479 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,559,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 379,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,680 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,253,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,823,000 after purchasing an additional 161,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

(Get Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.