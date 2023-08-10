Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $153.30

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 153.30 ($1.96) and traded as low as GBX 146.30 ($1.87). Jarvis Securities shares last traded at GBX 147.50 ($1.88), with a volume of 12,552 shares traded.

Jarvis Securities Trading Down 15.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 152.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 153.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £55.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,229.17 and a beta of 0.53.

Jarvis Securities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Jarvis Securities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10,000.00%.

Jarvis Securities Company Profile

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; nominee, certificated, SIPP, and ISA accounts; savings schemes; and outsourced financial administration services to investment firms.

