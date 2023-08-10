Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ (JAZZ) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $226.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JAZZ. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.00.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $133.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.22. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $163.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.58 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $892.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.11 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 24.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $204,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $204,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,386 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $70,048,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 900.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 463,213 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 727,541 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,905,000 after purchasing an additional 409,241 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12,168.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 340,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,239,000 after purchasing an additional 337,685 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,055,894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,524,000 after purchasing an additional 294,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

