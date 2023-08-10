Jefferies Financial Group Raises Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $245.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $229.00 to $245.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PXD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $273.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $219.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $255.74.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $236.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.76. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $1.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

