Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.08

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.08 and traded as high as $5.35. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 2,388 shares.
Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 million, a PE ratio of -35.66 and a beta of 0.28.
Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jewett-Cameron Trading
About Jewett-Cameron Trading
Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Jewett-Cameron Trading
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 7 Best Fintech ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 2 Alternatives To Tesla (1 Safe, 1 More Risky)
Receive News & Ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.