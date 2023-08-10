Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.08

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.08 and traded as high as $5.35. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 2,388 shares.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 million, a PE ratio of -35.66 and a beta of 0.28.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jewett-Cameron Trading

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Jewett-Cameron Trading by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jewett-Cameron Trading by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 16,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

