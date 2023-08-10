JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $61.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encore Capital Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Encore Capital Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $49.82 on Monday. Encore Capital Group has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -848.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $323.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.95 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Encore Capital Group

In related news, Director Laura Olle sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.69, for a total value of $50,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,441.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encore Capital Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 35.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 120,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 31,819 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 840,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,843,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 143.2% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 135,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after buying an additional 79,805 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Further Reading

