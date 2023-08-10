JOANN Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 8,243 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,658% compared to the average volume of 469 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of JOANN from $3.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of JOANN

In other news, Director Marybeth Hays acquired 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,199.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,470.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOAN. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in JOANN by 141.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in JOANN by 86.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in JOANN in the third quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JOANN by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in JOANN in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOANN Stock Performance

Shares of JOAN opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.87. JOANN has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $478.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.60 million. JOANN had a negative net margin of 10.00% and a negative return on equity of 99.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts predict that JOANN will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

