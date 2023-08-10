Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 81.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.9% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $173.07 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.13. The company has a market cap of $449.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

