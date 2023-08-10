Joseph Group Capital Management Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Joseph Group Capital Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 18,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its position in Alphabet by 875.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 60,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 53,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $129.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $133.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.73 and its 200-day moving average is $110.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 615,832 shares of company stock worth $22,776,264. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

