Jubilee Gold Exploration (CVE:JUB) Shares Down 2.2%

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (CVE:JUB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Jubilee Gold Exploration Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$3.42 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 18.13 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.42.

About Jubilee Gold Exploration

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds net smelter royalties in various properties located in New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec, Canada. Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada. Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd.

