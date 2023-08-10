Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,679 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fluor by 665.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fluor Stock Performance
Shares of FLR stock opened at $35.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.35, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.16. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $38.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.14.
Read Our Latest Research Report on FLR
Fluor Company Profile
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fluor
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- 7 Best Fintech ETFs to Buy Now
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 2 Alternatives To Tesla (1 Safe, 1 More Risky)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.