Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,679 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fluor by 665.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Stock Performance

Shares of FLR stock opened at $35.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.35, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.16. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $38.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. Fluor’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

FLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Articles

