Justin Burgess Sells 8,061 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) CAO Justin Burgess sold 8,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $117,206.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Dynavax Technologies Stock Down 3.6 %
DVAX opened at $14.36 on Thursday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 16.59, a current ratio of 17.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.52.
Institutional Trading of Dynavax Technologies
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,274,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,263,000 after buying an additional 1,644,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,165,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after buying an additional 141,674 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 811.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,340,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,578,000 after buying an additional 3,864,170 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,539,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,730,000 after buying an additional 607,658 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,646,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,960,000 after buying an additional 1,035,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.45% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DVAX
Dynavax Technologies Company Profile
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dynavax Technologies
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Best Renewable Energy Stocks as Summer Heat Builds
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Kinder Morgan Shines With Dividend Yield, Cash Flow, Buybacks
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.