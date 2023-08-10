JZR Gold (CVE:JZR) Stock Price Up 2.4%

JZR Gold Inc. (CVE:JZR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 42,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 20,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

JZR Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.55. The stock has a market cap of C$13.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.15.

About JZR Gold

JZR Gold Inc, a junior mining resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Vila Nova gold development project located in Amapa, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Jazz Resources Inc and changed its name to JZR Gold Inc in October 2022.

