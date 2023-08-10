Kemper Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kemper in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Kemper’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Kemper’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kemper in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kemper from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kemper

Kemper Stock Performance

Kemper stock opened at $47.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.91. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $68.15.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $69,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,637.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kemper

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Kemper by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1,420.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

(Get Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.