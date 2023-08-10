Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($1.46) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.46) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.50). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Keros Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.37) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.20) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.07) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.07. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Keros Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:KROS opened at $36.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average is $45.75. Keros Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $59.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keros Therapeutics

In other Keros Therapeutics news, CFO Keith Regnante sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $955,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,051,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,015,000 after purchasing an additional 372,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,677,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,619,000 after purchasing an additional 38,934 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,863,000 after purchasing an additional 183,580 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,152,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,213,000 after purchasing an additional 531,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,374,000 after purchasing an additional 307,105 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

