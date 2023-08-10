KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) – KeyCorp raised their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Olympic Steel in a report issued on Sunday, August 6th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Olympic Steel’s current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Olympic Steel Stock Performance

Shares of ZEUS stock opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $557.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Olympic Steel has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $58.84.

Olympic Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olympic Steel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 12.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter worth $309,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Olympic Steel by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,769,000 after purchasing an additional 186,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the period. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

