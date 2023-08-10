KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Park-Ohio in a report issued on Sunday, August 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Park-Ohio’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Park-Ohio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Park-Ohio Trading Down 2.2 %

Park-Ohio stock opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Park-Ohio has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $242.71 million, a PE ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -58.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew V. Crawford sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $178,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 823,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,375,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 26,490.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 128,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 72,265 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Park-Ohio in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Park-Ohio in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 20,699 shares during the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

See Also

