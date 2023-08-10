KeyCorp Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the oil and gas development company will earn $4.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.93. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $19.26 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q1 2024 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $273.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.74.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $236.59 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $274.70. The company has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,219,983,000 after acquiring an additional 29,991,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,337,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $884,893,000 after acquiring an additional 149,026 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $859,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

