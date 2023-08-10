KeyCorp Comments on Primoris Services Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) – KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Primoris Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Primoris Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Primoris Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.30. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $33.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average is $27.23. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.39%.

In other news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $104,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,907.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Primoris Services news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $104,895.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,907.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $603,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 275,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,297,249.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $1,261,295 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 47.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

