KeyCorp Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note issued on Sunday, August 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Black Stone Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BSM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

NYSE BSM opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.05. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $20.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter worth $77,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 48.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 106,352 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 196,837 shares during the period. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.47%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

