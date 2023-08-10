KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

VNOM opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.05. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $36.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.90.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 543.4% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,533,000 after buying an additional 1,403,599 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,131,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,962,000 after buying an additional 656,948 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,461,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $320,934,000 after purchasing an additional 437,566 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 273.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,684,000 after purchasing an additional 410,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,800,000. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.