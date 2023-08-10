KeyCorp Trims Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Target Price to $66.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Corteva’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CTVA. Mizuho decreased their target price on Corteva from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Redburn Partners downgraded Corteva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.13.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $53.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva has a one year low of $52.76 and a one year high of $68.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 93,588.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,505,438,000 after buying an additional 322,612,318 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after buying an additional 7,897,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $328,936,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3,389.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,624,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,850,000 after buying an additional 4,492,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 52.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,287,000 after buying an additional 3,438,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

