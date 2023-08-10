Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 64.04 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 64.40 ($0.82). 31,292 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 499,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65 ($0.83).
Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.19) target price on shares of Kin and Carta in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.
Kin and Carta plc provides technology, data, consultancy, and digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers cloud and platforms, digital products, data and AI, managed, digital experiences, and strategy and innovation services. It serves agriculture, financial services, industrial, insurance, private equity, public, retail, and healthcare sectors.
