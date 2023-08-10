Kirkland’s Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 9,808 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,683% compared to the typical volume of 550 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 36.5% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 717.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 75,575.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Kirkland’s Stock Down 4.4 %

Kirkland’s stock opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Kirkland’s has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kirkland’s ( NASDAQ:KIRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.88 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 118.19% and a negative net margin of 9.94%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kirkland’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Kirkland’s from $2.50 to $2.75 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Get Our Latest Report on Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.