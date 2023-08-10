Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.38-0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $180-220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.73 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.38-$0.46 EPS.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

KLIC stock opened at $54.41 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $60.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.28.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.23. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $190.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

KLIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLIC

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 180,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,804,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 180,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,804,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,069,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,600 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter worth $89,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.