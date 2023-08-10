Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $569.47.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $686.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $642.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $560.68. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 26.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $14,424,035,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.