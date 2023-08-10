Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $4.45, but opened at $4.25. Latham Group shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 158,294 shares traded.

The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. Latham Group had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Latham Group from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Latham Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J Mark Borseth sold 39,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $153,797.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 819,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,881.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Latham Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 33,518 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 104.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 12,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 35.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 9,987 shares during the last quarter. 28.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latham Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $498.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, and GLI brand names.

Featured Stories

