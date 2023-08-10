Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$43.17.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LB shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. CSFB downgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$33.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. CIBC raised shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$37.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

LB stock opened at C$40.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.20. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$28.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.23.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$257.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$261.70 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 21.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.0972763 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.52%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

