Leerink Partnrs Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.00) per share.

MIRM has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $30.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average is $25.32. The company has a market capitalization of $980.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2,193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Lara Longpre sold 1,004 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $25,752.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,770.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, COO Peter Radovich sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $36,551.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,363.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Longpre sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $25,752.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,770.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,842 shares of company stock valued at $226,797 over the last ninety days. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

