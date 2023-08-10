Leerink Partnrs Comments on Merus’ Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Merus in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.95). The consensus estimate for Merus’ current full-year earnings is ($3.52) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Merus’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MRUS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Merus from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Merus from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Merus from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $22.89 on Thursday. Merus has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $28.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.32. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Merus in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,910,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,970,000. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Merus by 95.3% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,613,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,687,000 after purchasing an additional 787,340 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,590,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,606,000 after purchasing an additional 539,669 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in Merus in the 4th quarter valued at $6,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

