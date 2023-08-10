Leerink Partnrs Comments on Sage Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.59) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($2.56). The consensus estimate for Sage Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.01) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.10) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.65) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($5.75) EPS.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.13% and a negative net margin of 5,704.03%. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.13) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $105.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

SAGE opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.10. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $59.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

