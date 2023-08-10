Leerink Partnrs Comments on Tango Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.33). The consensus estimate for Tango Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.23) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.10. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.74% and a negative net margin of 317.04%. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $7.81 on Thursday. Tango Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $690.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,508,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,560,000 after acquiring an additional 425,250 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 7,123,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,646,000 after buying an additional 252,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,713,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,571,000 after buying an additional 1,267,198 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,890,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after buying an additional 340,746 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

