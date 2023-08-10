Leerink Partnrs Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.81) per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ACRS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.59. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $18.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.17% and a negative net margin of 337.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $61,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,922.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 18.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 13.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $778,000.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

