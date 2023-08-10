Leerink Partnrs Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at Leerink Partnrs in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Exelixis’ FY2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EXEL. StockNews.com began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelixis from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. SVB Securities started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

Exelixis Price Performance

EXEL opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $408.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.91 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 9.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $1,230,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 571,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,724,151.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 30,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $631,530.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,900,602.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $1,230,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 571,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,724,151.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,718. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Exelixis by 323.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Exelixis by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Exelixis by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter worth $34,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

