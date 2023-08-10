Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Keros Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.31) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.27). The consensus estimate for Keros Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.37) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($5.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.88) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($7.19) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($7.56) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.28) EPS.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.07. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KROS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ KROS opened at $36.36 on Thursday. Keros Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,361,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 21.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 17.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 12.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 16.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keros Therapeutics

In other Keros Therapeutics news, CFO Keith Regnante sold 20,000 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $955,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.