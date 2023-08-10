Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael R. Egeck acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,391,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,575,271.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Leslie’s news, insider Steven M. Weddell bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,436,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,939,728.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $346,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,391,814 shares in the company, valued at $16,575,271.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LESL. Piper Sandler cut shares of Leslie’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Leslie’s from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Leslie’s from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Leslie’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.06.

Leslie’s Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LESL opened at $6.83 on Thursday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

