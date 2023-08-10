Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $26,815,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $17,150,000. Gavilan Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $7,059,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 66,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after purchasing an additional 56,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAM Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at $4,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $91.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.17. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $68.15 and a twelve month high of $120.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

See Also

