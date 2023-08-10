Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $81.00 to $86.00. Approximately 1,004,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the previous session’s volume of 488,356 shares.The stock last traded at $73.67 and had previously closed at $71.15.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. B. Riley started coverage on Light & Wonder in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

In other Light & Wonder news, Director Hamish Mclennan sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Hamish Mclennan sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,750 shares in the company, valued at $633,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jamie Odell acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.90 per share, with a total value of $294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Light & Wonder by 17.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 751,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,694,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 3.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,621,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 4.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 14.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Light & Wonder by 25.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 17,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder Stock Up 3.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.31. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 140.65% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $670.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

