Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Insider Michael Lindsell Acquires 25 Shares

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) insider Michael Lindsell bought 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 980 ($12.52) per share, with a total value of £245 ($313.10).

Michael Lindsell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Michael Lindsell acquired 25 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.65) per share, with a total value of £247.50 ($316.29).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Price Performance

LTI stock opened at GBX 970 ($12.40) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,000.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,022.29. The stock has a market cap of £1.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.59. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 944 ($12.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,305 ($16.68).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a GBX 5,150 ($65.81) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Lindsell Train Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,063.59%.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

