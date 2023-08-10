Little House Capital LLC Acquires 3,746 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Little House Capital LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.8% of Little House Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,249,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,621,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $173.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $181.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.80.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

