Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN) & Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Critical Contrast

Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Free Report) and Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.3% of Duolingo shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Duolingo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Livento Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Livento Group and Duolingo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livento Group N/A N/A N/A Duolingo -12.38% -9.22% -6.77%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Livento Group has a beta of 4.53, suggesting that its share price is 353% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Duolingo has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Livento Group and Duolingo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Livento Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Duolingo 0 4 4 0 2.50

Duolingo has a consensus target price of $144.38, indicating a potential downside of 0.37%. Given Duolingo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Duolingo is more favorable than Livento Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Livento Group and Duolingo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Livento Group $1.97 million 2.51 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A Duolingo $442.39 million 13.45 -$59.57 million ($1.25) -115.93

Livento Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Duolingo.

Summary

Duolingo beats Livento Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Livento Group

(Get Free Report)

Livento Group, Inc. engages in the film and television production activities. The company is involved in the artificial intelligence and machine learning technology business; and real estate finance and development activities. The company was formerly known as NuGene International, Inc. and changed its name to Livento Group, Inc. in June 2022. Livento Group, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

About Duolingo

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Livento Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livento Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.