Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 17,031 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) by 147.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,031 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDFN. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Redfin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Redfin

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 174,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $1,630,651.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,485.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.86, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $17.68.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. Redfin had a negative net margin of 14.29% and a negative return on equity of 616.23%. The firm had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDFN. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Redfin from $8.60 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Read Our Latest Report on RDFN

Redfin Profile

(Free Report)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.