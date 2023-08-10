Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $302,000 Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 160,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $186.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.26. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.19 and a 1-year high of $242.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total value of $766,085.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,002.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $753,993.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,216 shares in the company, valued at $6,544,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total value of $766,085.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,002.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,347 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.