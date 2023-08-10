Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $302,000 Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 160,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $186.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.26. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.19 and a 1-year high of $242.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 0.49.
Several analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.00.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
