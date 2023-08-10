Lowe’s Companies, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $4.47 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report released on Tuesday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $4.47 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.48. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.37 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.40 EPS.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $219.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.64 and its 200 day moving average is $210.28. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $128.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497,594 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 450.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,556,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $511,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,245 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.