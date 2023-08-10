LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $245.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LPLA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Future Fund LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 39.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in LPL Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA opened at $224.93 on Thursday. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $179.00 and a 1-year high of $271.56. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

