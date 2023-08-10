Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.56, but opened at $10.97. Lyft shares last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 15,548,809 shares changing hands.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LYFT. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 12.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,005 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 286,861 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.
Lyft Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69.
About Lyft
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
