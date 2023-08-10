Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $212.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Macerich updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.77-$1.83 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $12.66 on Thursday. Macerich has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $14.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -170.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,716,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,194,000 after buying an additional 203,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,472,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,810,000 after buying an additional 129,667 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 19,825 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Macerich by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,604,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,808,000 after purchasing an additional 180,600 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Macerich during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Macerich in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator, and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

