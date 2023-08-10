Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $212.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Macerich updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.77-$1.83 EPS.
Macerich Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $12.66 on Thursday. Macerich has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $14.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
Macerich Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -170.00%.
Institutional Trading of Macerich
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Macerich in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Macerich
About Macerich
Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator, and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Macerich
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Best Renewable Energy Stocks as Summer Heat Builds
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Kinder Morgan Shines With Dividend Yield, Cash Flow, Buybacks
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.