MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target Raised to $84.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MTSI. TD Cowen raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.89.

Shares of MTSI opened at $75.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.81. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $48.53 and a 52 week high of $77.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 45.32%. The company had revenue of $148.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.05 million. On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $198,477.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,398.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $198,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,398.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,330 shares of company stock worth $462,128 in the last ninety days. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

