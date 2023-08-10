Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGNI. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Cannonball Research lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Magnite from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Get Magnite alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MGNI

Magnite Stock Down 13.0 %

MGNI stock opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71. Magnite has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.15.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $130.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.90 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Magnite

In other news, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 5,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $61,363.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 335,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,028.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Magnite news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 5,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $75,830.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,824.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 5,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $61,363.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 335,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,028.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,204,366. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnite

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGNI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Magnite by 35.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Magnite by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Magnite by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Magnite by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.