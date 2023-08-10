Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.46 and last traded at $43.58. 123,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $43.81.
Main Sector Rotation ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average of $41.53.
Main Sector Rotation ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Main Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile
The Main Sector Rotation ETF (SECT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that uses fundamental analysis to pursue a sector rotation strategy. The fund aims to outperform the S&P 500 while limiting losses during periods of decline, and may hold equities of any market cap or geographic exposure.
