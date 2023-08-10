Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.46 and last traded at $43.58. 123,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $43.81.

Main Sector Rotation ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average of $41.53.

Get Main Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

Main Sector Rotation ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Main Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SECT. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 123.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Main Sector Rotation ETF (SECT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that uses fundamental analysis to pursue a sector rotation strategy. The fund aims to outperform the S&P 500 while limiting losses during periods of decline, and may hold equities of any market cap or geographic exposure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Main Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.